ZNLWVA leaders apply for refusal of further remand

ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) leaders who are facing charges of undermining the authority of, or insulting President Robert Mugabe in contravention of Section 33 (2) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) [Chapter 9:23] on Tuesday 13 September 2016 filed an application for refusal of further remand.
Douglas Mahiya, Francis Nhando, Victor Matemadanda, Hoyini Samuel Bhila and Headman Moyo who are all remanded out of custody appeared before Magistrate Makwande. They are being represented by ZLHR member Harison Nkomo.
The State will respond to the application by the ZNLWVA’s lawyer tomorrow Wednesday 14 September 2016.
Meanwhile bail appeal hearings for MDC Bulawayo Youth Secretary Kunashe Muchemwa and that of Tinotenda Mhungu and 12 others has been postponed to tomorrow Wednesday 14 September 2016. They are being charged with public violence over demonstrations which took place last month.
Bail appeal for Petros Kasole and 68 others who were also arrested last month over the NERA demonstration has been set down for Thursday 15 September while the bail appeal hearing for Pride Mukono and 2 others has been set down for Friday 16 September 2016. They are being represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Trust Maanda.Post published in: Featured