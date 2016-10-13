13:56 by Dumezweni Mthombeni Have your say: Call by Mberengwa community for empowerment of elderly

The Helen Hove Community Elderly Care Trust (HHCECT) together with the Centre for Community Development Solution (CCDS) and officials from the National Ageing Network of Zimbabwe (NANZ) have united in calling for the empowerment of the elderly and the immediate end to all forms of violence against and abuse of the aged.