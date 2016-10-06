Masvingo villagers in hiding following threats by CIO

This follows the launch of the Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe campaign in Masvingo on Monday.
The campaign, launched in August this year, aims to educate and mobilize the rural electorate to vote for democratic change in the country.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/ Mayibuye iZimbabwe Masvingo Provincial Coordinator, Wellington Chakona confirmed the reports.
“Yesterday, plain clothed man driving in a white Isuzu double cab vehicle arrived at my home and asked the people that were there over my whereabouts. I later received a message saying that I was going to be arrested for trying to topple a legitimate government,” said Chakona.
He added that on the day of the Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe launch, police had questioned one Rigson Kandoro whom they also accused of trying to incite villagers against the Zanu (PF) regime.
Chakona said that some villagers who are part of the Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe campaign have received similar threats which have forced them into hiding.
“People are receiving phone calls from anonymous numbers and knowing fully well what this regime is capable of doing, they have gone into hiding. Actually, some of the anonymous callers are threatening our members with disappearance and torture. It’s unfortunate that people are threatened with death simply for choosing to differ with the government of the day,” said Chakona.
State security agents in Zimbabwe have become notorious for clamping down on perceived and known opponents of the Zanu (PF) regime and the result has been a series of arbitrary arrests, torture and murder of opposition supporters.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/ Mayibuye iZimbabwe leader, Victor Chimhutu condemned the persecution of citizens by State Security agents.
“It is regrettable that the State chooses to unleash terror on anyone who differs with their ideology. Instead of protecting the people, the State has actually become the biggest enemy of the people. But as Zimbabwe Yadzoka, we will not be deterred and we will continue with our campaigns to educate the rural electorate.
"What the State is doing can only serve to further strengthen our movement," said Chimhutu.