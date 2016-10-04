Organised violence and torture in Hopley  

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum interviewed three of the victims namely Davison Mangena, Vengai Chingoriwo both males and Tatenda Kadzitonge a female and wife of Svosve. Mangena and Chingoriwo were assaulted for expressing ignorance on the whereabouts of Svosve, while Tatenda had her door kicked open by about 20 soldiers who ransacked the house looking for her husband. As their search yielded no results the soldiers threw buckets of water at her, assaulted her and threw her six-week-old baby on the floor.
The Forum is deeply concerned by this well-orchestrated wave of violence meant to silence any dissenting voices.