Petition to SADC and AU

RE: SADC SUMMIT OF HEADS OF STATE
: SADC SUMMIT TROIKA OF THE ORGAN (SADC ORGAN ON POLITICS, DEFENCE AND SECURITY)
: AU EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
: AU JUDICIAL AND HUMAN RIGHTS INSTITUTIONS
: AU PEACE AND SECURITY COUNCIL
07 OCTOBER 2016
A NATIONAL TRANSITIONAL AUTHORITY (NTA) IS THE ONLY WAY TO SAVE THE ZIMBABWE THAT ROBERT MUGABE AND HIS CRONIES HAVE RUINED
Concerned citizens of Zimbabwe hereby implore the African community to support the call for the stepping aside of Robert Mugabe and his coterie of looters, and allow a National Transitional Authority to run the country in their stead.
Robert Mugabe and his ZANU PF are the source of Zimbabwe’s problems. The same people and structures which created the problems of Zimbabwe cannot and will not be adequate or able to solve them.
The current government has committed the following political, socio-economic and human rights atrocities:
- Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF have failed to run the Zimbabwean Government
- Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF’s only obsession is power retention, nepotism, looting, corruption and outright theft
- Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF have directed the economy of Zimbabwe to its ruinous and total collapse which is imminent
- Robert Mugabe and his ZANU PF have stolen the resources of this country, as we speak, at their own conservative admission, USD15 Billion disappeared, for all we know, the amount is 10 times what they state. The retrogressive Robert Mugabe and his ZANU PF want to continue to steal from the citizens through the introduction of the illegal bond notes.
- Robert Mugabe and his ZANU PF have robbed a whole generation of young people of a future, as currently more than 90% of the youth population is unemployed and is struggling in the ZANU PF controlled informal sector
- Robert Mugabe, his ZANU PF and what has illegally become his judiciary, police force and military forces, have caused enough brutality and exercised too much violence against the innocent citizens of Zimbabwe.
- The people of Zimbabwe are tired of suffering.
- The people of Zimbabwe deserve to exercise their freedoms of assembly, association and speech
- The people of Zimbabwe deserve adequate social service delivery which includes access to education and healthcare
- The people of Zimbabwe deserve servant leaders who will seek to put the needs and interests of the people before their own.
We call for the setting up of a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe which will seek to begin to resolve the problems created by Robert Mugabe and his looters by doing the following:
- Reviving the economy
- Begin to attract investment
- Create employment
- Revive industry
- Aligning Zimbabwean law to the constitution which has been ignored by the ZANU PF regime for the past three and a half years. Archaic and unconstitutional laws like POSA and AIPPA must be repealed
- Social Service delivery Enhancement
- Beginning the process of National Healing and Reconciliation
- Creating an environment for free and fair elections, among them the opening up of media space, disbanding of ZEC and creation of a new independent body, the creation of a new bio-metric voter’s roll
- Beginning the process of genuine international re-engagement
- Genuine economic empowerment of the youth, women and other vulnerable groups
We hope the African community will support the people of Zimbabwe in this noble cause.
Zimbabweans are ready to fix Zimbabwe because indeed another Zimbabwe is possible.
For and on behalf of the suffering citizens of Zimbabwe
Moses Manyengavana
People’s Democratic Party Youth Assembly President