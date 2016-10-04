Renamo attack in Nampula

Locality head Olga Ussene, who appeared traumatized by the attack, could not provide many details. “There was an attack”, she said, “but we haven’t yet confirmed if anybody was killed. Damage was done to the administration secretariat”.
Nampula provincial police spokesperson Zacarias Nacute confirmed the raid, which he said occurred at about 04.45. The raiding party consisted of 13 men.
“During the attack the Renamo gunmen burnt a motor-cycle, a car and various documents”, said Nacute. “They went into the health post where they stole two sheets and blankets, a mattress and distilled water”.
He claimed that, thanks to police intervention, the attackers fled from Mecua, and the situation returned to normal.
Health units have become a favourite target for Renamo in its raids, which are continuing despite the negotiations between the government and Renamo in Maputo.Post published in: Africa News