13:11 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: ​COTRAD against forced contribution towards political party activities

Youths in Masvingo, under the Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) banner seeks to register its dissatisfaction and put it straight on record that it condemn in the strongest sense the force being used by Zanu PF Officials to make civil servants donate towards the presidential youth rally pencilled for 30 of June 2017 at Mucheke stadium in Masvingo.