'Virtuous' Masire was a 'dear cde, dear brother, dear friend', says Mugabe

Gaborone – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has described the late Botswana leader Sir Ketumile Masire as a "virtuous and humble" man, who "opened his life to us with a generosity of spirit that was so much a part of his character".