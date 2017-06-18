18.6.2017
ALU School of Business announces inaugural recipient of Prestigious Chairman’s Scholarship
African Leadership University School of Business (ALUSB) today announced the first recipient of the prestigious Chairman’s Scholarship for Excellence in Business Leadership, a merit based financial award that will cover the full cost of attending their flagship Pan-African MBA programme based in Kigali, Rwanda.
The Chairman’s Scholarship celebrates the best of African business talent particularly within professional and community leadership. The selection committee received thousands of applications from across the continent and selected five outstanding finalists for the award who each have an impressive track record of success in business and civil society.
