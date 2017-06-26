7:28 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Hot Seat: Forget Electoral Reforms & Opposition Coalitions warns Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga

Synopsis: Outspoken opposition Member of Parliament Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga warns that Zanu PF will not agree to electoral reforms before next year’s elections and calls on the opposition to focus on getting more people to register to vote and strategize how to secure a smooth transfer of power.