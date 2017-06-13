13.6.2017 13:34
by Obert Chaurura Gutu

MDC will never tolerate corruption

In his keynote address at the at Mkoba stadium in Gweru on Saturday, June 10,2017, President Tsvangirai made it abundantly clear that the MDC has a zero tolerance policy on corruption.

Obert Gutu

At numerous public platforms, President Tsvangirai has always emphasised that the MDC will not tolerate corruption wherever and whenever this evil vice is detected. He has made it very clear that any MDC cadre who is found guilty of corruption, whether you’re deployed in council or in Parliament or even if you don’t hold any public office, will be dealt with in a very effective and non – compromising manner.

Indeed, a few years ago, the entire Chitungwiza Town Council was fired by the MDC after a commission of enquiry headed by Hon. Tapiwa Mashakada had found all the councilors guilty of gross acts of corruption.

President Morgan Tsvangirai is a man of his word. He always walks the talk. If you are corrupt, he will not protect you, no matter what position you hold in the party. As a social democratic party, the MDC strives to promote a developmental trajectory that promotes the complete and total eradication of corruption in all its various forms in both the public and private sectors.

The MDC believes in promoting a meritocracy as opposed to running a government benchmarked on patronage in which corruption is tolerated and condoned. As MDC cadres, we should always uphold the values and ethoes of unity, love, empathy and solidarity. Of course, no genuine and committed MDC cadre should indulge in any act(s) of corruption. Corruption is one of the biggest threats to Zimbabwe’s socio – economic development.

MDC: Equal Opportunities For All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson

State makes u-turn in Lumumba’s Mugabe insult case

Post published in: Featured

Related

  • Nomusa Garikai

    “In his keynote address at the at Mkoba stadium in Gweru on Saturday, June 10,2017, President Tsvangirai made it abundantly clear that the MDC has a zero tolerance policy on corruption,” wrote Obert Chaurura Gutu.

    Chaurura, munachenjera kubvotomuka masikati machena! (Chaurura, please do not tell blatant lies!)

    If MDC had a zero policy on corruption then why has the party done nothing to punish the corrupt leaders who sold-out during the GNU. MDC supporters have been called “mindless wildebeest” for their stupid habit of following leaders blindly no questions asked. But even the wildebeest herd must have coped on by now that their leaders failed to implement even one democratic change. MDC leaders are among some of the richest individuals in the country. Morgan Tsvangirai is still living in the $4 million Highlands mansions that even he has failed to give a rational reason why this is so when he has long stopped being Prime Minister.

    Of course, the mansion was a bribe because it was soon after he got it that MDC leaders stopped doing or saying anything of value to the populous than was in any way critical of President Mugabe. The reforms, which the tyrant did not want implemented, were completely forgotten.

    Or is it that MDC has a zero tolerance on corruption only when the drag net catch the small fish. We are in this economic and political mess today because MDC leaders, the big fish, sold-out, the zero tolerance to corruption national drag net has caught them and there is no getting away!