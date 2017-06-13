MDC will never tolerate corruption

At numerous public platforms, President Tsvangirai has always emphasised that the MDC will not tolerate corruption wherever and whenever this evil vice is detected. He has made it very clear that any MDC cadre who is found guilty of corruption, whether you’re deployed in council or in Parliament or even if you don’t hold any public office, will be dealt with in a very effective and non – compromising manner.
Indeed, a few years ago, the entire Chitungwiza Town Council was fired by the MDC after a commission of enquiry headed by Hon. Tapiwa Mashakada had found all the councilors guilty of gross acts of corruption.
President Morgan Tsvangirai is a man of his word. He always walks the talk. If you are corrupt, he will not protect you, no matter what position you hold in the party. As a social democratic party, the MDC strives to promote a developmental trajectory that promotes the complete and total eradication of corruption in all its various forms in both the public and private sectors.
The MDC believes in promoting a meritocracy as opposed to running a government benchmarked on patronage in which corruption is tolerated and condoned. As MDC cadres, we should always uphold the values and ethoes of unity, love, empathy and solidarity. Of course, no genuine and committed MDC cadre should indulge in any act(s) of corruption. Corruption is one of the biggest threats to Zimbabwe’s socio – economic development.
MDC: Equal Opportunities For All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson