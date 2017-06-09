NANGO News Updates

Many organisations in the region are finding the going tough as the financial resources for NGOs and CSOs continue to dwindle. Operation levels for many organisations have been very low with the hard hit ones having been forced to close-a sad chapter in the civil society world. As part of survival strategies, some have scaled down in terms of personnel whilst others are relying on interns and volunteers.
On the positive side, the hard conditions are somehow bringing the organisations together as they are united by a common characteristic of being broke. In the past weeks emails and phone calls have been busy, differences thrown away and collaborations forged in a bid to establish consortiums and coalitions towards mobilising resources.
Many are responding to a number of calls for proposals and concept notes from donors. What is exciting about these collaborations is that the usually ‘smaller’ organisations are somehow finding pockets of space in the consortiums-a signifier that finally their community level presence, connection and experience is finally being recognised.
In the past three years, NANGO Western region has been facilitating establishment of consortiums so as to encouraged collaborated efforts and coordination in the NGO sector. Although these were established in Gwanda, Plumtree, Lupane, Binga and Hwange, challenges facing these consortiums have continued to weaken civil society in the region.
It is high time organisations understand that the era for being totally reliant on donor funding is over as innovation and enterprise is where survival lies. Resources have been diminishing and donor interests shifting hence alternative sources of funding should be explored. The region needs to re-invent itself, rethink its development agenda and strengthen collaborations for the effective development and Social Change to be a reliant.
Partnerships and synergies has been bedrock for increased impact in development by organizations in the NANGO Eastern region. Four the last five months, most NANGO organizations with similar key result areas have been joining forces on various programs and activities. Amongst many examples of successful synergies has been the M-Data project that brought together International Rescue Committee with local residential pressure groups such as Combined Residents and Ratepayers (CMRRT), Mutare Ratepayers Association (MURA) and PACDEF working together in promoting citizen engagement and social accountability towards enhancing of service delivery by City of Mutare council
EU-AU Summit; Youth at the top of the agenda
As the world moves towards the realization of the benefits associated with investing in young people; the youth in Zimbabwe have taken upon themselves through the concept of Leave No Youth Behind that seeks to empower, facilitate participation and equip young people to demand accountability. In line with Section 20 of the Zimbabwe Constitution and the Zimbabwe Youth Policy; young people should participate in political, social, economic and cultural development of our country
Come clean, ZEC told
CIVIL society organisations have called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to ensure that its Electoral Regulations of 2017 are finalised to ensure that all grey areas in the management of polls are addressed
The Centre for Applied Legal Research (CALR) publishes the first Edition of “the Zimbabwe Rule of Law Journal”
The Zimbabwe Rule of Law Journal aims to make a significant contribution towards knowledge creation, raising general awareness on
aspects of the law and instill informed scholarly debates. The journal is a joint endeavor between the International Commission of Jurists Africa Regional Programme and the Centre for Applied Legal Research (CALR). This journal is composed of articles and papers written by academics, legal practitioners and law students.
For a full text info, CLICK HEREFeatured