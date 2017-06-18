ZEC must stamp its authority

In the past few weeks, Zimbabweans have noticed their fellow citizens being frog - marched and commandeered to attend so - called Zanu PF youth rallies in Marondera and Mutare. We have observed how innocent school children are being bussed to fill up stadiums in order to massage the personal ego of Robert Mugabe. Thousands of people are being forced by Zanu PF thugs to attend these so - called youth rallies that are being addressed by Mugabe. Businesses are forcibly closed and vendors' markets are shut down as struggling and poor Zimbabweans are commandeered to attend these rallies against their consent.