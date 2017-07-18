Arrest and detention of Activists disturbing

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is worried on the resurgence of targeted persecution of human rights defenders, civic society leaders and political activists in the pro-democracy movement. We take note that at the beginning of the year the courts were seized with over 200 cases of ‘alleged public nuisance and violence.’ Some activists like Pride Mkono, Promise Mkwananzi, Linda Masarira and Makomborero Haruzive had multiple trumped up charges before the courts following peaceful protests that took place in 2016.