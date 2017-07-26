14:57 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Youth Cluster member denied bail

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) Youth Committee member Darlington ‘Cde Danso’ Madzonga, Edmore Musvubhi and Barnabas Mwanaka were denied bail by High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba, today, 26 July 2017.