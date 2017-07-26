Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Youth Cluster member denied bail

The three were arrested on 13, July 2017 and charged with the murder of Zimbabwe Republic Police Officer Talkmore Phiri who reportedly died following violent clashes between police and informal sector traders on Thursday, 29 June 2017 in Harare.
Tonderai Bhatasara, a member of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) filed a bail application at the High Court of Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 seeking the freedom of Madzonga, Mwanaka, and Musvubhi.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition remains concerned by the resurgence of targeted persecution of human rights defenders, civil society leaders, and political activists. Madzonga’s case is one of the several cases where police arrest and prosecute innocent citizens on trumped up charges in order to install fear and censure from exercising their constitutional rights and demanding good governance.
We call on you to visit Cde Danso, Mwanaka, and Musvubhi at Harare Remand Prison to lift their spirits. Visiting time is between 9am -3pm everyday.