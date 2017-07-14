14.7.2017 14:23
by ZPP

Minister Chombo’s statement irresponsible and inflammatory

The Zimbabwe Peace Project is alarmed by the Minister of Home Affairs, Ignatius Chombo statement that the opposition MDC-T stage managed the burning of its own party vehicle as a way of soliciting voter sympathy.

Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo

Mr Chombo is quoted by the Herald as saying “I really think it was an inside job to get attention and a trick by a fracturing party that is facing loss in the next election. Zanu PF is focused and ready so they are burning their cars to get attention”

Read full report:Chombo statements irresponsible and inflammatory

I am not linked to Mugabe – Bishop Manhanga
“Stop land invasions to save wetlands”

Post published in: Featured

Related