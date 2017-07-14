14.7.2017
14:23
Minister Chombo’s statement irresponsible and inflammatory
The Zimbabwe Peace Project is alarmed by the Minister of Home Affairs, Ignatius Chombo statement that the opposition MDC-T stage managed the burning of its own party vehicle as a way of soliciting voter sympathy.
Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo
Mr Chombo is quoted by the Herald as saying “I really think it was an inside job to get attention and a trick by a fracturing party that is facing loss in the next election. Zanu PF is focused and ready so they are burning their cars to get attention”
Read full report:Chombo statements irresponsible and inflammatory
