7:21 by David Barber Have your say: Mugabe appeals to the diaspora to come home and save the economy

So Robert Mugabe is pleading with Zimbabweans in the diaspora to come home and help rebuild the nation? That must surely be one of the most ridiculous utterances from a dictator who is prone to such utterances. The logic of what he said is that if they had stayed in Zimbabwe instead of leaving, the Zimbabwean economy would have been in a much better state now. That is clearly nonsense.