An open letter to Joice Mujuru and the opposition parties of Zimbabwe

It has been reported in several media outlets that the National People’s Party (NPP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE). This is incorrect. While ZUNDE is signatory to both CODE and NERA, we have not entered into any bilateral MoU with the NPP as incorrectly reported in the media or with any other party. We therefore, totally repudiate any such document.
ZUNDE strongly believes in the formation of an inclusive, genuine and effective coalition based on values and a shared vision. We have always adhered to that position and we will continue to work towards realisation of this national goal.
Regrettably, Mr Farai Mbira and his brothers have misrepresented themselves as official representatives of ZUNDE. Please be advised that ZUNDE’s leader, Justice Benjamin Paradza, has not authorised anybody to sign any MoU.
We recognise Mr Mbira’s right to participate in politics in his personal or any capacity other than representing himself as leader of ZUNDE which has been incorrectly or mischievously referred to as Zimbabwe Union of Democrats by some sections of the media. We wonder if this is a genuine error or a forlorn attempt to mislead the public.
We trust that you and your respective parties will take appropriate remedial action and ensure that this matter is put to rest once and for all.
Moses Chamboko
Secretary General (Interim)
ZUNDE