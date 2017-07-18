Parly Committee Meetings Today

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Tuesday 18th July at 9.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Venue: Committee Room No. 413
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Nyamupinga
Clerk: Mr Kunzwa
Tuesday 18th July at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce
Oral Evidence from the Minister of Industry and Commerce on the impact of SI 64/2016
Venue: Committee Room No. 413
Chairperson: Hon Mhere
Clerk: Mr Mazani
Portfolio Committee: Small & Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development
Oral evidence from Funeral Service companies on business linkages with SMEs and cooperatives
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Chairperson: Hon Mangami
Clerk: Ms Masara
