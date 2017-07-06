5:52 by Njabulo Njabulo Have your say: Is there any pure Zulu/Nguni or Ndebele in Zimbabwe?

People must know that in Zimbabwe there is no pure Nguni or Ndebele. When Mzilikazi kaMatshobana fled Zululand, during the time of upheaval(IMFECANE), he, King Mzilikazi, on his way to Mthwakazi, raided other tribes.