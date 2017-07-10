Zimbabwe to host African schools chess championships, 2017

The Africa Continental chess President Mr Lewis Ncube was in the country from the 5th-8th of July to inspect the venue as well as the preparedness of Zimbabwe of hosting this prestigious event and to meet the stakeholders as well as the Local Organising Committee which is led by the President DR. Patrick Mhaka as the Chairperson. The venue for the event will the Rainbow Towers.
The official invitation letter is now ready on the ACC website and some Africa chess federations were informed via the proper channels for this event on Thursday after the letter was officially done. The Rainbow Towers will also host the Continental board meeting which will be chaired by Mr Lewis Ncube who is also the vice President of Fide the highest chess body which is like FIFA. Fide Arbiters training will also be done with the lecturers coming from South Africa and Egypt respectively. The Arbiters Seminar will be host from the 22nd -25th of August.
Those interested should do their registration as early as possible to avoid losing this once in a life time opportunity. So preparations are now at an advanced stage to ensure that this event becomes a success and there is hope that the country scoops more medals as the hosts. The continental President was seen off the Harare International Airport by The Vice President Clive Mpambela, FA Simba Murimi, Keith Mugodzori and yours truly. The team is still in need of the kit for this event and if interested in helping please get in touch with the President Dr. P Mhaka on this email: patmhaka@yahoo.com.Featured