11:00 by David Barber Have your say: Zimbabwe’s windfall from cancelling Odious Debts

The latest major ‘rape’ of Zimbabwe’s assets by the Mugabe family – Grace’s annexation of Mazowe Dam – should not of itself unduly worry Zimbabweans because, once ZANU-PF and the Mugabe dynasty are overthrown, the good news is that all the money and assets illegally obtained by Mugabe, his family and his hangers-on can be confiscated.