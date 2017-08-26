MDC-T suspends organising secretary

The executive received a report from the probe team that investigated the disturbances and deliberated on the committee’s findings. After three hours of intense deliberations, the executive made the following resolutions:
1. That suspended Deputy National Spokesperson Hon. Thabitha Khumalo be reinstated to her position following her exoneration from any involvement on the matter by the internal probe team. She has been reinstated to her position with immediate effect.
2. That Deputy Treasurer-General Mr. Charlton Hwende remain suspended following the findings of the probe team that he made inflammatory statements before the disturbances. His matter has been referred to the national council for disciplinary action against him to commence in line with the party Constitution.
3. That the National Organising Secretary Abednigo Bhebhe be suspended forthwith following the probe team’s findings that he made statements to the press that put the party into disrepute. His matter has also been duly referred to the national council for disciplinary action to commence in line with the party Constitution.
4. That all the youths who were involved, including deputy national youth Chairperson Shakespeare Mukoyi remain suspended. Their matter has been referred to the disciplinary Committee in line with the party Constitution.
The Executive restated the party’s aversion to violence and resolved that the party will continue to take stern and decisive action on anyone implicated in violence.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
Movement for Democratic Change