26.9.2017
6:33
ZPP condemns Minister Chombo’s threats and arrest of Evan Mawarire
The Zimbabwe Peace Project condemns the threats by Minister of Home Affairs Dr Ignatius Chombo that those criticising the government or spreading message of anguish caused by the deteriorating economic situations face arrest.
Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo
This is an attempt by the minister to criminalise legitimate dissent against what citizens see as mismanagement of the economy which undermines the enjoyment of their socio-economic rights which are guaranteed by the constitution.
Read fuul report: ZPP condemns Minister Chombo
