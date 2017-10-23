Bhalagwe Blockade: An Act of Gukurahundi Denialism

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is deeply concerned with the disruption of a prayer meeting by the police that was scheduled for Bhalagwe on Saturday 21 October 2017 under the theme: Dispossessed in Life and Dishonored in Death: Bhalagwe Victims Remembered 2017. Bhalagwe is a mass grave where thousands of people were reportedly killed or buried alive by the North Korea-trained Fifth Brigade during Gukurahundi.