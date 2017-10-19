MDC mourns senior staffer Nyanguwo

Abisha was a former Chief of Staff in the Office of the President. At the time of his death, Nyanguwo was serving as the director of policy.
Nyanguwo was a veteran trade unionist who demonstrated his commitment to the struggle for worker’s rights before he joined the MDC. His untimely death comes at a critical moment in the history of the struggle for democracy.
Nyanguwo served in various capacities in trade unionism. His hard work saw him rise to become the coordinator of Southern Africa Trade Union Coordination Council (SATUCC). He also served in Botswana as a coordinator at the International Labour Organisation in charge of Southern African Affairs before returning to Zimbabwe to re-join local politics on a full-time basis.
Nyanguwo’s death comes at a period in which many workers are losing their jobs due to massive de-industrialisation emanating from Zanu PF’s mismanagement of the economy.
The MDC family has lost a cadre whose input into the democratic struggle would be sorely missed as we approach the 2018 plebiscite.
Meanwhile mourners are gathered at Number 3 Smit Close Mebelreign, Sentosa, Harare.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.Featured