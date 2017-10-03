14:10 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Has national blessings been turned into curses by our government?

Normally, a country and its people would consider themselves mightily blessed when they are endowed with precious natural resources - and a moment of great excitement and jubilation when a new discovery is made - but in Zimbabwe the situation is quite the opposite, as there is widespread anguish and anxiety once a new mineral is found.