8:02 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: No economic reform in Zimbabwe before mindset- reform

As the suffering and oppressed people of Zimbabwe reach their breaking point, and desperately yearn for a better and brighter future in a new democratic and prosperous dispensation, we need to re-strategize our efforts and realise that no economic development will ever be witnessed in this country unless and until every Zimbabwean first starts by changing his or her own mindset.