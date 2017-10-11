Zim’s new cyber security minister not on social media – report

Patrick Chinamasa was given charge over the newly-created ministry of cyber security, threat detection and mitigation by President Robert Mugabe on Monday.Featured
IT news website Techzim said it had phoned up the minister, and he had confirmed to them that five Facebook pages in the minister’s name weren’t in fact his.
“He assured us that NONE of them are his. Do not believe anything that his shared on those accounts,” the website said in a report.
Very few government ministers are active on social media. One exception is Jonathan Moyo, the higher education minister, who has 181 000 followers on Twitter.
Techzim said Chinamasa had confirmed to them that unlike Moyo “he is not on Twitter either. He is not on any social media, period.”
Last month when he was still finance minister Chinamasa blamed social media for sparking panic buying and shortages.
“We need to understand social media and the forces behind it… they have given us a timely warning about their intentions and clearly we will take the necessary measures to counter those nefarious activities,” he was quoted as saying then.