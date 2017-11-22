CODE reaches out to Tsvangirai

CODE comprises former MDC-T deputy treasurer, Elton Mangoma’s Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ), ZAPU of Dumiso Dabengwa, Simba Makoni’s Mavambo Kusile Dawn, Barbara Nyagomo’s Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), African Democratic Party (ADP) of Marceline Chikasha, and ZimFirst .
The CODE President, Elton Mangoma,this week wrote to Tsvangirai begging him to accommodate them in the MDC Alliance.
Established in August, MDC Alliance comprises founder members of the country’s strongest opposition to emerge since independence in 1980, the MDC.
CODE members had been opposing the MDC Alliance whose principles they were saying were as dictatorial as those of Zanu PF.
In his letter to Tsvangirai, which they delivered at the MDC Alliance chairperson’s Harvest house offices this week Mangoma proposed for the formation of another body that encompasses CODE and other opposition coalitions, but being led by Tsvangirai.
“In this event i suggest that a Council of 16 persons consisting of four ( 4 ) members each from Zanu PF, MDC Alliance, Peoples Rainbow Coalition and Coalition of Democrats. There will be need to include other people from the Clergy, Civil Society and Academia. The Council will then administer National Affairs in preparation for free and fair elections. If available you could consider chairing this council,” said Mangoma.
Mangoma, however, said they would be very careful with dealing with Zanu PF in the proposed arrangement given the ruling party’s anti-unity statement they issued on Sunday.
“ Zanu F is making it clear that the removal of President Robert Mugabe is to clean their party and there are no utterances or actions showing that they want a different path and working with them will be giving them time to consolidate like happened in 2009 to 2013,” said Mangoma.
“I hope you (Tsvangirai)are available to act as chair of the council. If you so accept I kindly request that you call for council of democratic forces only to a meeting to discuss these weighty matters so that there is a united leadership position,” he said.Featured