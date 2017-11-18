 Interesting u turns in Zanu PF – can we trust this party?

Within no time, all provinces had endorsed Munangagwa’s sacking from the party, and Munangagwa was expelled from the ruling party on 8 November 2017. The meeting which expelled him also suspended some party officials who were reportedly aligned to Munangagwa.
Hardly two weeks after Munangagwa was fired, when some Zanu PF provinces were yet to make their recommendations on the suspended, 8 provinces have already voted for Mugabe to step down as President.
The big question that comes to mind is, “do the people in Zanu PF ever think at all?” People of Zanu PF, you have proved to be a national disgrace.
Surely, Margaret Dongo said all the men in Zanu PF are Mugabe’s wives. Of cause she didn’t mean that you are gays, but she meant you are brainless. And you have just proved that, and I will like to say it loud and clear “Members of Zanu PF are confused fools / Vanu ve Zanu PF makazungaira”. The majority of you are non-thinkers.
Zanu PF is a party of fools and liars, and Zimbabweans must never, ever trust them with their votes in any election. Zanu PF must be given time for its members to serious introspect and make a judgement on themselves whether they are genuine people or liars.
This yes boss spirit people and corruption has sunk roots in Zanu PF people, and is the attitude which has taken the country to where it is today. Zimbabwe needs a new dispensation. We need genuine people who can stand for their views, not these people who are blown which ever direction the wind blows, ana gundamusaira vakaimbwa ne Bhundu, vanongopururudza ngoma isina kupfumbira (people who will just ululate at whatever the leader said, even when they haven’t heard what has been said. People who are bent on pleasing the leader.
People of Zimbabwe, you have seen it for yourselves within these two weeks that the party you entrusted with the responsibility of ruling the country have been ruining the country instead.
Zimbabwe needs a fresh start, go and register to vote, and vote for change. We can’t afford people who cannot think on their own, but take in whatever their leader of the moment says.
Imagine that these provincial committees are the leaders of the party at provincial leaders are. They are not the ordinary card carrying members.
I would like to thank the Army for coming to the rescue of the country by intervening where leaders had failed.Featured