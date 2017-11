7:32 by Nehanda Radio Have your say: Lance Guma LIVE: with Thomas Mapfumo

Lance Guma speaks to Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo on Facebook LIVE about a variety of issues affecting Zimbabwe. He comments on the sacking of Emmerson Mnangagwa as VP, the assault on Jah Prayzah at a funeral, Morgan Tsvangirai’s health, Nelson Chamisa’s leadership credentials among many other topics.