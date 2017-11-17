12:07 by Martin Have your say: LIVE: Mugabe is done, finished say #Zimbabwe war veterans

Source: LIVE: Mugabe has to go, says ZANU-PF source #Zimbabwe | News24 Talks are set to continue after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe refused to resign during a crunch meeting with military generals who have seized control of the country. Follow the live updates. Last Updated at 13:55 The way he has treated us since independence, it’s