LIVE: Mugabe is done, finished say #Zimbabwe war veterans

Source: LIVE: Mugabe has to go, says ZANU-PF source #Zimbabwe | News24
Talks are set to continue after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe refused to resign during a crunch meeting with military generals who have seized control of the country. Follow the live updates.
13:54
There’s an impression he makes that he did the war veteran’s a favour. No, the favour goes the other way.
Mutsvangwa says Mugabe owes him a few favours.
13:51
Our body is not for the protection of governance, we abide by the law
We change situations… We have pedigree to that
13:49
Mutsvangwa says he loves the statement that this isn’t a coup, but a military correction
He says the military are professionals. They protect the constitution, they protect the borders of Zimbabwe… We are saluting them for what they did. They have done a fantastic job to date. They have done it in such a way that there has not been a loss of life
They have done their part up to now and we are very happy
13:47
13:46
Between now and tomorrow we are giving a very strong warning to Mugabe and his wife, he is done, finished. He won’t be allowed to continue
People in attendance claps hands following Mutsvangwa’s warning
13:46
13:46
13:43
13:42
These are guys with a historic mission. This week they made an important decision
To deal with a senile old man who had lost control of his wife
13:41
12:53
12:52
12:23
“If he becomes stubborn, we will arrange for him to be fired on Sunday,” the source said. “When that is done, it’s impeachment on Tuesday.” – Reuters
12:09
12:03
12:03
12:01
PIC: Mugabe attends university graduation in 1st public event since military takeover
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s first public appearance since a military takeover is at a university graduation ceremony on the outskirts of Harare.
11:46
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe is making his first public appearance since the military put him under house arrest earlier this week, attending a graduation ceremony in the capital, Harare.
The appearance comes during an extraordinary series of negotiations with regional leaders over Mugabe’s departure after 37 years in power.
The military is taking pains to show respect for the 93-year-old leader, the world’s oldest head of state, by referring to him as the president and the commander-in-chief.
Friday’s event appears to allow Mugabe to project the image of leadership, even as calls for his departure grow stronger. – AP
11:36
A man has a shave at a street barber, next to a covered poster of President Robert Mugabe, in the low-income neighbourhood of Mbare in Harare. (Ben Curtis, AP)
10:57
“It is a matter of time before that situation blows up”
10:51
We’re making ‘significant progress’ in talks for Mugabe’s departure – army
Zimbabwe’s military said on Friday it was making “significant progress” in talks with President Robert Mugabe for his departure while it pursues and arrests some allies of the leader and his wife.
10:44