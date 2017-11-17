17.11.2017 12:07
LIVE: Mugabe is done, finished say #Zimbabwe war veterans

Last Updated at 13:55 The way he has treated us since independence, it's

Talks are set to continue after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe refused to resign during a crunch meeting with military generals who have seized control of the country. Follow the live updates.

Robert Mugabe
Last Updated at 13:55
The way he has treated us since independence, it’s nonsense

13:54

There’s an impression he makes that he did the war veteran’s a favour. No, the favour goes the other way.

Mutsvangwa says Mugabe owes him a few favours.

Zimbabwe war veterans want Mugabe out of power

13:51

Our body is not for the protection of governance, we abide by the law

We change situations… We have pedigree to that

13:49

Mutsvangwa says he loves the statement that this isn’t a coup, but a military correction

He says the military are professionals. They protect the constitution, they protect the borders of Zimbabwe… We are saluting them for what they did. They have done a fantastic job to date. They have done it in such a way that there has not been a loss of life

They have done their part up to now and we are very happy

13:47

I want to assure the war veterans of Zimbabwe that we have the full support of the war veterans of South Africa, the government of South Africa

13:46

Between now and tomorrow we are giving a very strong warning to Mugabe and his wife, he is done, finished. He won’t be allowed to continue

People in attendance claps hands following Mutsvangwa’s warning

13:46

No African country suffered like Zimbabwe suffered

13:46

Mutsvangwa says the war veteran’s won’t allow Grace to seize power

13:43

He is refusing a correction by the generals. The generals have done a fantastic job for the Zimbabwe population

13:42

These are guys with a historic mission. This week they made an important decision

To deal with a senile old man who had lost control of his wife

13:41

Chairperson of the Zimbabwe liberation movement Christopher Mutsvangwa thanks the military for their work. “We salute them”

12:53

Robert Mugabe didn’t make a speech at the ceremony, merely announcing its opening to applause after joining the crowd in the national anthem. Arriving in suit and tie, he put on an academic gown and hat and walked slowly in a red-carpet procession to a podium as a marching band played. – AP

12:52

Robert Mugabe was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the university ceremony open. – Reuters

12:23

“If he becomes stubborn, we will arrange for him to be fired on Sunday,” the source said. “When that is done, it’s impeachment on Tuesday.” – Reuters

12:09

12:03

12:03

12:01

PIC: Mugabe attends university graduation in 1st public event since military takeover

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s first public appearance since a military takeover is at a university graduation ceremony on the outskirts of Harare.

11:46

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe is making his first public appearance since the military put him under house arrest earlier this week, attending a graduation ceremony in the capital, Harare.

The appearance comes during an extraordinary series of negotiations with regional leaders over Mugabe’s departure after 37 years in power.

The military is taking pains to show respect for the 93-year-old leader, the world’s oldest head of state, by referring to him as the president and the commander-in-chief.

Friday’s event appears to allow Mugabe to project the image of leadership, even as calls for his departure grow stronger. – AP

11:36

A man has a shave at a street barber, next to a covered poster of President Robert Mugabe, in the low-income neighbourhood of Mbare in Harare. (Ben Curtis, AP)

11:04

Mugabe’s refusal to step down is his ‘last card’ to retain power

President Robert Mugabe’s refusal to step down has been described as his “last card” to retain power, while a military intervention by the regional Southern African Development Community (SADC) in his favour has been ruled out.

10:57

“It is a matter of time before that situation blows up”

10:51

We’re making ‘significant progress’ in talks for Mugabe’s departure – army

Zimbabwe’s military said on Friday it was making “significant progress” in talks with President Robert Mugabe for his departure while it pursues and arrests some allies of the leader and his wife.

10:44

Comedian Trevor Noah delivers his comment on the coup in Zimbabwe
Mugabe makes first public appearance since military intervention
Countrywide Public Consultations

