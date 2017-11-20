MDC remains vigilant and consistent 

Indeed, it has always been one of our rallying points that Robert Mugabe’s rabidly corrupt and ruthless dictatorship has ruined the national economy and trashed the people’s fundamental rights and liberties.
On Saturday, November 18, 2017, thousands of MDC supporters throughout the length and breadth of the country marched in solidarity with other Zimbabweans, calling for the immediate and unconditional resignation of Robert Mugabe. As we joined the veterans of the liberation struggle and thousands of other concerned Zimbabweans who are completely and justifiably fed up with Mugabe’s dictatorial regime, we remain resolute and consistent in our peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of constitutional order in our beloved motherland. Thus, the MDC still fervently believes that the resignation of Robert Mugabe as the President of Zimbabwe is one of the several key landmarks on our roadmap to the establishment of a democratic dispensation in the country. The other key landmarks include, but are certainly not limited to, the holding of free and fair elections whose result will be acceptable to all stakeholders and also beyond contestation.
The MDC would like to make it abundantly clear that it is none of our business to participate in the internal factional fights within the Mugabe regime. We are not and we will never be part and parcel of the various factional fissures within the collapsing Mugabe regime.
We always stand on the side of and with the struggling and toiling masses of Zimbabwe. Thus, any insinuation to the effect that the MDC has taken sides with any of the various factions within the crumbling Mugabe regime is totally misplaced and without any factual support. To be more specific, it is not the intention of the MDC to enter into a coalition government with any of the Zanu PF factions solely for the purpose of enhancing and strengthening the factional agenda of a particular grouping within Zanu PF.
As such, Patrick Chinamasa and other like – minded politicians should appreciate that the MDC is not at all desperate to push the factional agenda of any particular Zanu PF faction. We are there to protect and fight for the interests of the generality of the suppressed and oppressed masses of Zimbabwe. The war veterans are in fact very correct and patriotic when they argue that we need to create a new political dispensation in Zimbabwe, which dispensation will be inclusive of the interests of all Zimbabweans regardless of race, colour, creed or political affiliation. Zimbabwe belongs to all her citizens and is definitely not the sole preserve of a select few within any political formation or organisation.
We shall continue to clamour for the establishment of a tolerant and progressive political culture that respects the views and interests of all Zimbabweans. Free and fair elections are essential in making sure that Zimbabweans are able to choose a government of their choice that will be accountable and responsive to the interests of all citizens.
The MDC will continue to call for the resignation of Robert Mugabe because this will definitely clear the way for the total emancipation of the Zimbabwean people. When Mugabe is out of the way, as he will certainly be out of way sooner rather than later, we shall continue with our fight for the total and complete dismantling of all the pillars of oppression and looting that had become the hallmark of the Mugabe regime. The fall of Robert Mugabe is not the end but rather the beginning, of the total democratisation process of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.
MDC: Equal Opportunities for All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson