Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings 

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Open Committee Meetings This Week
Monday 27th November at 10.00 am
Public Accounts Committee
Oral evidence from the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development on:
· Appropriation Account for year ended 31st December 2016
· Amenities Fund Accounts for years ended 31st December 2011 and 2016
· Innovation and Commercialisation Fund Accounts for years ended 31st December 2014 and 2015
· National Education and Training Fund Accounts for year ended 31st December 2014
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Mpariwa
Clerk: Mrs Nyawo
Portfolio Committee: Environment, Water, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Mashange
Clerk: Mr Mazani
Monday 27th November at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission on the Electoral Amendment Bill.
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Ziyambi
Clerk: Mrs Khumalo
Wednesday 29th November at 9.00 am
Thematic Committee: Human Rights
Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on programmes and policies for vulnerable groups.
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya
Clerk: Mr Manhivi
Topics to be considered in Closed Committee Meetings
ZEC preparedness for 2018 elections The Thematic Committees on Gender and Development will be deliberating on submissions from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on preparedness for the forthcoming general elections.
Alignment of media laws with the Constitution The Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services will be deliberating on submissions received from the Media Institute of Southern Africa [MISA] on the alignment of media laws.
RBZ debt The Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development will considering submissions on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe debt assumed by the State.
