Pray for the peace of Zimbabwe

As has been my delight for very many years, once again this morning I have prayed for ‘kings and all those in authority that we may lead peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness’ (1 Tim 2:2).
Yesterday we had the joy of being lead by the President of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, Dr. Shingi Munyeza – at the national AGM – in what felt like extraordinarily sincere repentance by the church. We turned away from all trust in man, all trust in money, all idolatry, all hatred, all corruption, all greed, all bitterness, and all sin which has had devastating sway in the church, let alone the national as a whole. We cried out to God that He would work out His purposes WITH US, and then THROUGH US to the nation. I was greatly inspired by this genuine humility and faith. Shingi is pictured here on his knees at the podium, along with Rev Daylight (Provincial Chairperson for Harare) and leaders from EVERY PROVINCE of Zimbabwe.
We sang and prayed for Zimbabwe and Africa, with remarkable unity and love. Also attached a pic of downtown Harare this morning with an armored vehicle blocking the main thoroughfare of Samora Machel Ave and Second Street. So far all peaceful, although delicate.
Two of my favorite sentences from Cindy Jacobs prophecy for Zimbabwe from many years ago, over which I often reflect are :
(1) ‘The river is going to flow through Zimbabwe and I see a powerful torrent of water, a mighty rushing torrent, many fish.’
and
(2)’..this army will be used to stop war and bloodshed.’
Accordingly I continue to pray for many people to come to know Jesus through all that The Lord is taking us through and also for peace and wisdom for those in authority that calm may prevail and lives may be saved.