6:45 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Traditional leaders should be impartial and non-Partisan!

Heal Zimbabwe condemns in the strongest terms the remarks attributed to the Chief’s Council President Fortune Charumbira who openly declared his allegiance to President Mugabe and ZANU PF in clearly contradiction of the Constitution. Speaking during the annual Chiefs Conference in Bulawayo on the 28th of October 2017, Chief Charumbira was quoted encouraging traditional leaders to campaign for the ruling ZANU PF party in the upcoming elections.