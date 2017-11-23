13:32 by Obert Chaurura Gutu Have your say: Zimbabwe cries out for a fresh start

On Friday, November 24, 2017, a new President of the Republic of Zimbabwe will be sworn into office. This is, indeed, a historic moment for our great nation because this is the very first time that Zimbabwe is going to have a new President after Robert Mugabe who recently resigned. Whichever way one looks at it, after Mugabe’s rather ignominious and embarrassing resignation as President, Zimbabwe will never be the same again.