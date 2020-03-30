9:11 by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Have your say: ZHR NGO Forum Calling for Respect for Human Rights and Observance of the Law During Lock Down

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum), notes the directive issued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 27 March 2020 for a 21-day National Lockdown starting from today (Monday 30 March 2020) as part of the measures put in place to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.