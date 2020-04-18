12:43 by NTJWG Have your say: A call for leadership in response to COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

As with other members of the family of nations, Zimbabwe finds itself having to respond to a global threat that knows no discrimination. As the COVID-19 virus evolves, so too will the responses of nations. Given the novelty of the virus, and the minimal scientific understanding of the threat, it seems logical for Zimbabwe to have entered a lockdown to curtail transmissions, as science and medicine grapple with solutions.