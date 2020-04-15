11:14 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Evening Marondera

I am learning with dismay that Police beat up our Ward 8 Clr Dzvuke when he was performing his duties by going to put more sanitizer at the borehole in Nyameni. He tried to explain that he is a Clr and according to him one Officer then said you are an MDC Clr and your party is the one bringing suffering to people.