Evening Marondera

I have a lot of respect for Marondera Police most who I know and are doing a good job. This is not time for party politics, it’s a time for unity against this disease. The Police must not use this as an opportunity to beat up people relentlessly, that is not Policing.
To beat up a Clr performing his duties of keeping us safe is completely unacceptable. I will follow up on the report and justice must be done.
On behalf of the people of this great town I am sorry about this incident and I urge all Cllrs and the Mayor to continue doing the good work they are doing without fear.
I thank you
Hon Caston Matewu (MP)
Marondera Central