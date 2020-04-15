15.4.2020 11:14
by Staff Reporter

Evening Marondera

I am learning with dismay that Police beat up our Ward 8 Clr Dzvuke when he was performing his duties by going to put more sanitizer at the borehole in Nyameni. He tried to explain that he is a Clr and according to him one Officer then said you are an MDC Clr and your party is the one bringing suffering to people.

I have a lot of respect for Marondera Police most who I know and are doing a good job. This is not time for party politics, it’s a time for unity against this disease. The Police must not use this as an opportunity to beat up people relentlessly, that is not Policing.

To beat up a Clr performing his duties of keeping us safe is completely unacceptable. I will follow up on the report and justice must be done.

On behalf of the people of this great town I am sorry about this incident and I urge all Cllrs and the Mayor to continue doing the good work they are doing without fear.

I thank you

Hon Caston Matewu (MP)
Marondera Central

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *