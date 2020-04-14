18:25 by Gladys Hlatywayo Have your say: MDC Alliance calls upon the Chinese Government to protect Africans in China

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A), while noting the role played by China in the refurbishment of Wilkins Hospital, a critical COVID-19 isolation centre in Harare, hereby calls upon the Chinese Government to take all measures as is required under international law to protect Africans in China who are facing discrimination, unwarranted evictions and all manner of ill-treatment and abuse.