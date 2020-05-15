7:33 by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Have your say: The Forum calls for the Return of Missing MDC Alliance Members

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) is deeply concerned about the alleged abduction of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe and two (2) MDC Alliance Youths, Celia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova after they were reportedly taken by suspected State security agents on 13 May 2020 following a protest in Warren Park, Harare.