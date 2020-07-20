Arrests of activists continue in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government says it will continue arresting human rights activists, accusing them of violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

In the past few weeks, several activists, lawyers, journalists and members of the MDC Alliance opposition party, have been taken into custody on various charges.

Zimbabwe is currently under an indefinite level 2 lockdown, with over 1,400 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

Among those recently arrested are 22-year-old pro-democracy campaigner, Namatai Kwekweza and two of her colleagues, Youngerson Matete and Prince Gora.

They were taken in after protesting against a new constitutional amendment bill at Parliament.

MDC youth leader Godfrey Kurauone has been remanded prison in the southern city of Masvingo, for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Journalist Godfrey Mtimba is in custody for filming the arrests of opposition members.

In Harare, two other journalists, Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira, are on trial for interviewing an MDC MP who had been tortured and was in hospital.