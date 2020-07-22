Komichi Denounces Planned July 31 Protests

Komichi believes that the organisers of the protest are putting the lives of people at risk for money as the country battles widespread coronavirus infections. Said Komichi:
I don’t know the rationale of this, but this does not smell good. Why put people’s lives at risk for money, why the protests now? As the MDC we will not be part of the charade.-
The Zimbabwe People Party (ZPP) has also distanced itself from the demonstrations.
In a letter to its members, the ZPP said it will not be part to the planned demonstrations, saying the main organiser, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, did not outline the safety measures that will be taken to protect the marchers. Part of the statement read:
The ZPP guidelines value the safety of members and Zimbabweans at large and in the absence of Covid-19 safety precautions and guidelines from Mr Ngarivhume, it is hence very difficult for ZPP members to take part because their safety is not guaranteed.
Mr Ngarivhume has also not shown us police approval for the demonstration and issues of a police escort for the demonstration.
Ngarivhume was arrested on Monday alongside corruption whistleblower and prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.
The two were charged with contravening Section 187(1)(a) as read with section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act, Chapter 9:23, “incitement to participate in public violence’.Post published in: Featured