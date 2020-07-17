14:39 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Persecution of Obert Masaraure

We, the following organisations and platforms, condemn the continued harassment of Obert Masaraure by presumed State agents. Mr Masaraure, the President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), has been subjected to abduction, torture, and arrest in the past, merely for exercising his rights under the Constitution to legitimate protest.