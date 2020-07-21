21.7.2020 9:24
Zimbabwe : Technical Assistance Report-Government Finance Statistics

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date: July 20, 2020

Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

As part of a five-year project of the Enhanced Data Dissemination Initiative (EDDI) 2 Government Finance Statistics (GFS) Module on improving GFS and public-sector debt statistics in selected African countries, a mission was conducted in Harare, Zimbabwe during April 15–26, 2019. This mission was a follow up on a 2018 GFS technical assistance (TA) mission under the EDDI 2. The mission’s objective was to review progress made and assisting with outstanding statistical issues that are important for sound policymaking in Zimbabwe. Some of the key outstanding issues raised by the IMF African Department prior to the mission were, the classification of government subsidies to state owned enterprises (SOEs); the identification of extrabudgetary units (EBUs) and classification of their operations; and the correct classification of other government transactions in line with a Government Finance Statistics Manual (GFSM) 2014 framework.

Series: Country Report No. 2020/219

Frequency: regular

ENGLISH

Publication Date: July 20, 2020

ISBN/ISSN: 9781513550602/1934-7685

Stock No: 1ZWEEA2020002

Format: Paper

Pages: 31

Please address any questions about this title to [email protected]

