Have your say: Zimbabwe's first Olympic gold and the forgotten hockey fairytale of 1980

In 1980, there were two hockey shocks at the Olympics. In February, an unfancied team of American college players beat the Soviets en route to ice hockey gold at the Winter Games in Lake Placid. They called it the 'Miracle on Ice'. Their story inspired a movie. Few could have imagined there would be an even greater sensation on the hockey field that summer in Moscow.