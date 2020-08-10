10.8.2020 20:11 by Staff Reporter PICTURES: The South Africa envoys met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at state house The South Africa envoys arrived in zimbabwe today and went to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa at state house. Post published in: Featured Related A President in confusion AUC Chairperson urges authorities in Zimbabwe to uphold the rule of law and protect human rights Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Name * Email * Website