14:51 by Benjamin Paradza Have your say: ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

On 24 November 2017, Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE) issued a press statement in which we welcomed the fall of President Robert Mugabe and congratulated the incoming administration. We genuinely and sincerely wished them well. In doing so, we articulated ten priority areas for the new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Priority number one was establishment of good governance and the rule of law.